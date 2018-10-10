Fake cop arrested for extorting Phuket business owners

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police today announced the arrest of a man who was wanted for pretending to be a policeman and extorting money from Phuket business owners.
According to police, the man, Suchart Sombutchai, 34, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat had also carried out similar crimes in Pattaya but charges against him were later dropped.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.