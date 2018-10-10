Phuket night market
Fake cop arrested for extorting Phuket business owners

By TN / October 10, 2018

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police today announced the arrest of a man who was wanted for pretending to be a policeman and extorting money from Phuket business owners.

According to police, the man, Suchart Sombutchai, 34, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat had also carried out similar crimes in Pattaya but charges against him were later dropped.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

