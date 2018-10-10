Pattaya City Sign
Pattaya

Police called as Surin woman threatens to kill herself by jumping from Pattaya City sign

By TN / October 10, 2018

Pattaya’s finest were called to the city’s famous sign on Tuesday after a 35 year old Surin woman threatened to jump.

She was wailing incoherently about missing her mum and kids up country, reported Sanook.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Sanook

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close