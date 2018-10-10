Man accused of raping daughter repeatedly over 5 years





SAKON NAKHON: A man has been arrested on charges of assaulting and repeatedly raping his own daughter over a period of 5 years with the consent of her mother, after an aunt and two kind women intervened.

The girl, now 17, was rescued by her aunt and two other women, sisters, who took pity on the girl. The victim’s plight drew sympathy from netizens after her story was posted on Facebook.

PRATUAN KAJONVUTHINUN

BANGKOK POST

