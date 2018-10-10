Over 400 flights delayed at Suvarnabhumi airport after THAI plane skidded off runway

Altogether 448 flights arriving at and departing from Suvarnabhumi international airport on Tuesday were delayed after a THAI Boeing 744 plane skidded out off the runway and with some of its wheels stuck on the ground forcing the airport authorities to close the western runway.
Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit said that the western runway, was closed from 12.30 am to 5 pm after Thai Airways International’s flight TG 679 bound for Guangzhou skidded out off the runway and its left-side wheels got stuck on the ground.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.