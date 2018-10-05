5 More Arrested in Snooker Gunfight Investigation





BANGKOK — Five more people were arrested in connection to a deadly gunbattle that killed a foreign tourist earlier this week in Bangkok.

Police announced the arrests Wednesday after they raided 12 buildings to look for evidence related to the shootout, which they said involved two rival gangs. An Indian tourist was killed in the crossfire and four others were wounded.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

