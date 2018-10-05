Buses in Lumpini, Bangkok
5 More Arrested in Snooker Gunfight Investigation

By TN / October 10, 2018

BANGKOK — Five more people were arrested in connection to a deadly gunbattle that killed a foreign tourist earlier this week in Bangkok.

Police announced the arrests Wednesday after they raided 12 buildings to look for evidence related to the shootout, which they said involved two rival gangs. An Indian tourist was killed in the crossfire and four others were wounded.

