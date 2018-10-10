Korat man charged with killing monk in Sa Kaeo

A Korat man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly beating a Buddhist monk to death at a temple in Sa Kaeo following a dispute during a boozing session.
Phol Noonpanya, 47, was arrested at the Chinese shrine where he’s been living in front of Wat Tham Khao Chakan in Khao Chakan district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
