Temple in Bangkok
Korat man charged with killing monk in Sa Kaeo

By TN / October 10, 2018

A Korat man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly beating a Buddhist monk to death at a temple in Sa Kaeo following a dispute during a boozing session.

Phol Noonpanya, 47, was arrested at the Chinese shrine where he’s been living in front of Wat Tham Khao Chakan in Khao Chakan district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

