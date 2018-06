PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old staffer at a prominent Phuket school who was found were severe head injuries – at this stage presumed by police to have been beaten to death – in a dark street in Phuket Town in the early hours of this morning (June 28).

Police were called to the street, behind the Phuket Tennis Courts near Phuket Provincial Hall, at 3am, after a local resident reported finding the body.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News