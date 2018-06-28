Australian National questioned in falling death of Thai woman, 28, says minor argument caused her to jump.

Australian National T. C., 39, from Melbourne was detained and questioned by Thai authorities over the death of his girlfriend, Wilawal Poolsukserm, 28. She fell from a fourth floor rented room of the Mint Mansion apartment block in Bang Lamung district around 2.15am Monday morning as we previously reported.

We have now gotten details on the results of his interview and the statements that had made as well as more about their situation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News