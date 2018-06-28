Thursday, June 28, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Australian National questioned in falling death of Thai woman, 28

Australian National questioned in falling death of Thai woman, 28

Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya
TN Pattaya 0

Australian National questioned in falling death of Thai woman, 28, says minor argument caused her to jump.

Australian National T. C., 39, from Melbourne was detained and questioned by Thai authorities over the death of his girlfriend, Wilawal Poolsukserm, 28. She fell from a fourth floor rented room of the Mint Mansion apartment block in Bang Lamung district around 2.15am Monday morning as we previously reported.

We have now gotten details on the results of his interview and the statements that had made as well as more about their situation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Boyz Town in Pattaya

7-year-old British-Thai Boy Rescued After a Week Locked In Home

Breaking News

Russian fugitive arrested by Pattaya Immigration Police

Breaking News

Crazed Italian Survives Construction Site Fall

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close