Thursday, June 28, 2018
Boxer arrested for rape of girl, 12, at temple fair

Klong Toey District, Bangkok
A Muay Thai boxer wanted for the rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in northern Uttaradit province has been arrested in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district.

Crime Suppression Division police apprehended 24-year-old Atthaphon Seethong, who fights as “Attthachai Kiarttiwiboon” at Lumpini and Ratchadamnoen boxing stadiums, in front of Yok Khao boxing camp on Sukhumvit 16 Road in Klong Toey district on Tuesday evening, Pol Capt Man Menyaem, superintendent of CSD’s sub-division 4, said on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

TN
