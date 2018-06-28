Thursday, June 28, 2018
Home > Chiang Mai > Missing Japanese businessman found dead in locked car

Missing Japanese businessman found dead in locked car

Road traffic in Chiang Mai
TN Chiang Mai 0

CHIANG MAI: A Japanese businessman missing for four days was found dead inside his car in the parking lot of a massage parlour in Muang district on Wednesday.

The Japanese national, identified later as Y. A., 69, was found inside his locked CRV vehicle with Chiang Mai licence plates in front of the Chang Khan Phothivet massage palour massage on Chang Khan Road about 10.30am, said Pol Lt Bovorn Somboon, deputy investigation chief at Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Market and street in Chiang Mai

Teacher surrenders for allegedly strangling her tomboy partner

Ice crystals

Mercury on Doi Inthanon plunges to minus 2C

Toilets in Thailand

Girls scream for help as old French pervert nabbed in Chiang Mai Central toilets

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close