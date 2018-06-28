Missing Japanese businessman found dead in locked car

CHIANG MAI: A Japanese businessman missing for four days was found dead inside his car in the parking lot of a massage parlour in Muang district on Wednesday.

The Japanese national, identified later as Y. A., 69, was found inside his locked CRV vehicle with Chiang Mai licence plates in front of the Chang Khan Phothivet massage palour massage on Chang Khan Road about 10.30am, said Pol Lt Bovorn Somboon, deputy investigation chief at Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS