Striped dolphin found beached in Phang Nga still in critical condition

PHANGNGA, 28th June 2018 (NNT) – The condition of a striped dolphin found beached on Koh Yao Yai of Phang Nga has yet to improve and it is being provided with further care while tests are done to uncover the cause of its illness.

The Phuket Marine Biological Center has continued to care for the 2.14 meter long, 70 kilogram female striped dolphin found beached on Koh Yao Yai of Phang Nga. Floats have had to be attached to the sea mammal to keep it from sinking as it is unable to stabilize itself. Its bacterial infection is also yet to improve and veterinarians believe it will require 5-6 more days of close care. A blood sample from a wound found on its tail fin has been sent for analysis to understand the cause of its symptoms.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand