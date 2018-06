CHIANG RAI: Persistent rain overnight raised water levels inside Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district and rescuers were forced to pause their search for 12 boys and their football coach.

Authorities said the 10-kilometre-long cave in the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park had four chambers and floodwater almost reached the main entrance of the cave early Thursday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS