Three British cave-divers Join Tham Luang cave rescue

Three British cave-divers, Richard William Stanton (L), John Volanthen (2nd-L) and Robert Charles Harper (3rd-L) arrive at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park near the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai on June 27, 2018 to help in the rescue operation for a missing children’s football team and their coach.

The British cave-divers who have previously explored the site arrived on June 27 to join about 1,000 Thai soldiers, navy SEAL divers, police and park rangers at the mud-slicked site in the northern province of Chiang Rai where the 12 children and their coach have been trapped since June 23 in a flooded cave.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

