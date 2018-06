PHUKET: A striped dolphin was found washed up at Surin Beach this morning (June 20) and Cherng Talay officials are now waiting for experts to confirm what caused the death of the animal.

Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) was informed about the dolphin at about 10am.

The Phuket News

Eakkapop Thongtub