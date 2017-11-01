Wednesday, November 1, 2017
New legislation Smoke-Free along the beach

Coral Cove Beach, Koh Samui
BANGKOK, 31 October 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, part of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has signed an MOU with other public and private sector members to solve the problem of cigarette butts littering the country’s beaches.

The country’s minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Surasak Kanjanarat, together with representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, came to witness of the signing of the agreement.

Reporter: Temsiri Klissanavanich,
Rewriter: Pichanan Inpota
National News Bureau Of Thailand

