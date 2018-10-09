Airport Immigration Head Transferred for Demanding ‘Tips’





BANGKOK — The police officer in charge of border control at one of Bangkok’s international airports was removed and placed under investigation for allegedly extorting bribes from Chinese tourists, the immigration commander said Monday.

Col. Janchai Daengprasert was accused of ordering officers to request “tips” from inbound tourists at Don Mueang Airport, who would not be granted visas unless they paid up. Immigration police chief Surachet Hakpan said his office talked to one of the victims and established that the allegations appear to be true.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

