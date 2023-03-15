Government Urges Companies to Allow Work From Home Due To Pollution

Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. photo: pxfuel.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has urged companies to consider allowing their employees to work from home in response to a recent drop in air quality, which has affected as many as 1.4 million people.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, an operations center has been established to monitor air quality nationwide. The public is also encouraged to protect against PM 2.5 and pollutants by remaining indoors or wearing masks when outside.

Minister Anutin noted that private sector employees working from home will mean fewer vehicles on the road and reduced emissions and air pollution. He also announced the launch of electric buses in the capital to help improve overall air quality.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

