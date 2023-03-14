Hundreds of Bangkok residents seek treatment due to heavy air pollution

Bangkok skyline and the MahaNakhon Tower, tallest building in Thailand. Photo: Peggy Marco (PIxabay).









BANGKOK, March 14 (TNA) – Almost 900 patients have sought medical care at six air pollution clinics since October last year, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson, Ekwaranyu Amrapan.

From Oct 1 – March 12, the BMA recorded 883 patients at pollution clinics. As the PM2.5 levels in the capital remain high, since the beginning of March, the number of patients has already reached 148.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





