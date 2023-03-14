Hundreds of Bangkok residents seek treatment due to heavy air pollution

March 14, 2023 TN
Bangkok skyline and the MahaNakhon Tower, tallest building in Thailand

Bangkok skyline and the MahaNakhon Tower, tallest building in Thailand. Photo: Peggy Marco (PIxabay).




BANGKOK, March 14 (TNA) – Almost 900 patients have sought medical care at six air pollution clinics since October last year, said Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson, Ekwaranyu Amrapan.

From Oct 1 – March 12, the BMA recorded 883 patients at pollution clinics. As the PM2.5 levels in the capital remain high, since the beginning of March, the number of patients has already reached 148.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

