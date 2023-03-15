Former national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda to face corruption charges

March 15, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has decided to file corruption charges against former national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda and 45 other individuals and legal entities over the procurement of 260 “smart” electric police patrol cars during the 2019 fiscal year, worth about 900 million baht.

NACC Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said yesterday (Tuesday) that all 46 individuals and legal entities have 15 days to submit their statements to NACC officials after they receive notification of the charges.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

