Navy Orders Sattahip Luxury Resort on State Land Dismantled

March 15, 2023 TN
Samaesarn in Sattahip District, Chon Buri

Samaesarn in Sattahip District, Chon Buri. Photo: Mozhar. CC BY-SA 3.0.




CHON BURI, March 15 (TNA) – The Royal Thai navy ordered a luxury resort on a hilltop overlooking the sea in Chon Buri to stop operation and to be demolished after an inspection found it encroached on the state land under the care of the navy and was illegally built.

The navy’s inspection came after complaints that six pool villas, promoted on social media encroached the state in Sattahip district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Burmese Gas Station Worker in Chonburi Slashed with Knife for Allegedly Causing a Nuisance While Drunk

March 14, 2023 TN
Parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand

Police Crackdown On Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

March 12, 2023 TN
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Two Burmese Workers Riding a Motorbike in Sri Racha Die in Collision With a Truck

March 10, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

Thai Air Force Eyes Buying New Airbus

March 15, 2023 TN
A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

Bangkok police-shooter shot, wounded, siege ends

March 15, 2023 TN
Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok

Government Urges Companies to Allow Work From Home Due To Pollution

March 15, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Former national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda to face corruption charges

March 15, 2023 TN
Samaesarn in Sattahip District, Chon Buri

Navy Orders Sattahip Luxury Resort on State Land Dismantled

March 15, 2023 TN