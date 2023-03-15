Navy Orders Sattahip Luxury Resort on State Land Dismantled









CHON BURI, March 15 (TNA) – The Royal Thai navy ordered a luxury resort on a hilltop overlooking the sea in Chon Buri to stop operation and to be demolished after an inspection found it encroached on the state land under the care of the navy and was illegally built.

The navy’s inspection came after complaints that six pool villas, promoted on social media encroached the state in Sattahip district.

