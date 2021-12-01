Asian highway blocked by heavy flooding in Chumphon province









Land travel between Thailand’s southern provinces and Bangkok has been disrupted in Chumphon province, as the Asian highway, the main artery, is heavily flooded, rendering it impassable to all vehicles except heavy goods vehicles.

About 300mm of rain fell on Sawi, Thung Tako and Lang Suan districts of the province on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, inundating several sections of the Asian highway.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

