December 1, 2021

Asian highway blocked by heavy flooding in Chumphon province

11 mins ago TN
Floods in Southern Thailand

Floods in Southern Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Land travel between Thailand’s southern provinces and Bangkok has been disrupted in Chumphon province, as the Asian highway, the main artery, is heavily flooded, rendering it impassable to all vehicles except heavy goods vehicles.

About 300mm of rain fell on Sawi, Thung Tako and Lang Suan districts of the province on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, inundating several sections of the Asian highway.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Songkhla Sea Port

Eight rescued, one missing after boat sinks off Songkhla

4 days ago TN
Surin Island National Park

Moken Community in Phang Nga Isolated for COVID Outbreak

1 week ago TN
A procession of Buddhists at Wat Phra Maha That Woramahawihan, Nakhon Si Thammarat

Elderly man beaten to death at Nakhon Si Thammarat temple

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

cropped Prasat Muang Sing Historical Park Kanchanaburi traffic signs

Forest ranger stabs colleague, shoots himself dead in Kanchanaburi

6 mins ago TN
Floods in Southern Thailand

Asian highway blocked by heavy flooding in Chumphon province

11 mins ago TN
Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests

Returnees from Africa Contacted to Undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing

29 mins ago TN
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing protocol in light of Omicron variant concerns

37 mins ago TN
Phayakunkak Museum National, also known as Toad Museum, in Phaya Tan public park in Yasothon, Thailand

Road to nowhere in Yasothon is an embankment resembling a road

1 day ago TN