KANCHANABURI: A forest ranger stabbed a colleague with a knife and then shot himself dead during a quarrel while they were taking foreign researchers to install camera traps in deep forest in Thong Pha Phum district on Thursday.

An army helicopter was being sent to bring the dead and injured rangers out of the forest on Friday morning, an official said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts