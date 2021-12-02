Female Russian tourist seriously injured after being attacked and robbed at Bali Hai Pier
A suspect who attacked and robbed a Russian tourist at the Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya on Sunday (November 28th) has been arrested.
The Chonburi Provincial Police Deputy Commander Colonel Maykawit Praditphon told The Pattaya News, “At about noon on Sunday (November 28th) a male suspect attacked Mrs. Alena Seryuk, 56, a Russian national tourist, before stealing her mobile phone and a significant amount of cash at the Bali Hai Pier, speeding away on a motorbike afterwards. The incident took place near the lighthouse portion of the pier where the tourist was alone taking photos of the scenery.”
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
