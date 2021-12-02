Female Russian tourist seriously injured after being attacked and robbed at Bali Hai Pier

Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, located at the end of Walking Street, near the southernmost point of Pattaya Bay. Photo: calflier001.









A suspect who attacked and robbed a Russian tourist at the Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya on Sunday (November 28th) has been arrested.

The Chonburi Provincial Police Deputy Commander Colonel Maykawit Praditphon told The Pattaya News, “At about noon on Sunday (November 28th) a male suspect attacked Mrs. Alena Seryuk, 56, a Russian national tourist, before stealing her mobile phone and a significant amount of cash at the Bali Hai Pier, speeding away on a motorbike afterwards. The incident took place near the lighthouse portion of the pier where the tourist was alone taking photos of the scenery.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





