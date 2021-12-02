December 2, 2021

Female Russian tourist seriously injured after being attacked and robbed at Bali Hai Pier

20 mins ago TN
Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya

Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, located at the end of Walking Street, near the southernmost point of Pattaya Bay. Photo: calflier001.




A suspect who attacked and robbed a Russian tourist at the Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya on Sunday (November 28th) has been arrested.

The Chonburi Provincial Police Deputy Commander Colonel Maykawit Praditphon told The Pattaya News, “At about noon on Sunday (November 28th) a male suspect attacked Mrs. Alena Seryuk, 56, a Russian national tourist, before stealing her mobile phone and a significant amount of cash at the Bali Hai Pier, speeding away on a motorbike afterwards. The incident took place near the lighthouse portion of the pier where the tourist was alone taking photos of the scenery.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

