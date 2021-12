Khao San Road at night. "Khao san" means "raw rice" in Thai. It was once a major rice market. Photo: Kevin Poh.









BANGKOK, Dec 2 (TNA) – Activities returned to eateries and shops on Khaosan Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district after the City Hall extended its nightly deadline for alcohol sales and consumption at such premises to 11pm.

Thai and foreign visitors showed up to experience the night life of the well-known road. Many local shops resumed their more active business.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

