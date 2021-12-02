December 2, 2021

House committee slams Thai police for arresting, defrocking Cambodian monk

Monks boarding a pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Photo: Marshall Astor.




Thailand’s House committee, tasked with scrutinising a bill against torture and enforced disappearances, has cried foul over Tuesday night’s arrest and defrocking of a monk by Thai immigration police, prior to his deportation back to Cambodia.

The committee’s spokesperson, who is also deputy spokesperson of the Democrat party, Siripa Intavichein, told the media at the parliament today (Thursday) that the committee received a complaint from on behalf of the Cambodian monk about his arrest and the fact that he has been granted refugee status, adding that she has received confirmation from both the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) office in Thailand and Human Rights Watch of the monk’s situation.

