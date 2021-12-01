Returnees from Africa Contacted to Undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing
BANGKOK, Dec 1 (TNA) – The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered strict screening for arrivals and 252 Thais, returning from eight African countries between November 15-27 were contacted to report to the authorities.
Dr. Thaweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman said the CCSA meeting agreed that Thailand immediately raised the screening system for travellers, who must undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival into the kingdom.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
