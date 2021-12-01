Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing protocol in light of Omicron variant concerns
BANGKOK (NNT) – The on-arrival RT-PCR Covid test requirement for international travelers entering Thailand via the Test & Go pathway was scheduled to be lifted on December 16 and replaced with a simpler ATK test, until the recent emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s approval of the relaxed testing requirement has been overturned by the Cabinet in light of the new variant.
Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that the meeting of cabinet ministers today (Nov 30) reversed the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s lifting of the on-arrival RT-PCR test requirement for international travelers. The decision came in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Namo Vananupong
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand