Cabinet reverses CCSA relaxation of on-arrival COVID testing protocol in light of Omicron variant concerns

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The on-arrival RT-PCR Covid test requirement for international travelers entering Thailand via the Test & Go pathway was scheduled to be lifted on December 16 and replaced with a simpler ATK test, until the recent emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s approval of the relaxed testing requirement has been overturned by the Cabinet in light of the new variant.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that the meeting of cabinet ministers today (Nov 30) reversed the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s lifting of the on-arrival RT-PCR test requirement for international travelers. The decision came in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





