Road to nowhere in Yasothon is an embankment resembling a road
The mysterious asphalted road running to nowhere through a rice field in Maha Chaichana district of the north-eastern province of Yasothon, which has been the subject of an investigation by the local office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and which locals suspect may be linked to graft, is apparently just an embankment, not a road.
Over the past weekend, the provincial NACC chief visited the site and questioned representatives of the local Rural Roads Department, the provincial irrigation office and the Fa Yad sub-district (Tambon) Administrative Organization. They all maintained that they knew nothing about it.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
