November 30, 2021

Road to nowhere in Yasothon is an embankment resembling a road

50 seconds ago TN
Phayakunkak Museum National, also known as Toad Museum, in Phaya Tan public park in Yasothon, Thailand

Phayakunkak Museum National, also known as Toad Museum, in Phaya Tan public park in Yasothon, Thailand. Photo: Photo: icon0com / PxHere. CC0.




The mysterious asphalted road running to nowhere through a rice field in Maha Chaichana district of the north-eastern province of Yasothon, which has been the subject of an investigation by the local office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and which locals suspect may be linked to graft, is apparently just an embankment, not a road.

Over the past weekend, the provincial NACC chief visited the site and questioned representatives of the local Rural Roads Department, the provincial irrigation office and the Fa Yad sub-district (Tambon) Administrative Organization. They all maintained that they knew nothing about it.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Motorcycle racing gang in Thailand

Street racers arrested, thousands of bikes seized in Isan

6 days ago TN
Ubon Ratchathani market building

Suspected hacker of Constitutional Court homepage arrested in Ubon Ratchathani

2 weeks ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Korat school closes after 3 students test positive

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phayakunkak Museum National, also known as Toad Museum, in Phaya Tan public park in Yasothon, Thailand

Road to nowhere in Yasothon is an embankment resembling a road

50 seconds ago TN
Toyota Hilux PreRunner Pick-Up in Thailand

Man arrested for frenzied street murder of pickup passenger in Kanchanaburi

20 mins ago TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Compensation for nightlife businesses and employees to be proposed to CCSA

24 mins ago TN
Crystal meth rock

11 Tons of ‘Ice’ Sent to Australia from Golden Triangle

28 mins ago TN
Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok

Transport ministry asserts Hua Lamphong Station will not be demolished

33 mins ago TN