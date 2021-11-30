Man arrested for frenzied street murder of pickup passenger in Kanchanaburi









KANCHANABURI: A man has surrendered to police to face a charge of murdering a passenger in his mother’s car, who was chased down by a motorcyclist and shot dead in Muang district on Monday morning.

Relatives accompanied Sitthichai Mankhong, 29, a local government employee, to surrender to Pol Lt Gen Thanayut Wutthicharasthamrong, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7, around 4pm on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

