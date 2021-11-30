Compensation for nightlife businesses and employees to be proposed to CCSA
Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is set to propose to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) the compensation for nightlife business owners and their employees, after the reopening of nightclubs and entertainment venues was postponed until mid-January.
Labour minister Suchart Chomklin will propose the allocation of some money from the social security fund for those affected by the decision, after he met with representatives of musicians, artists, pubs and bars yesterday (Monday), to discuss their problems and ways to ease their suffering.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!