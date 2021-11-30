November 30, 2021

Compensation for nightlife businesses and employees to be proposed to CCSA

28 mins ago TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Bars in Nana Plaza entertainment complex in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.




Thailand’s Ministry of Labour is set to propose to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) the compensation for nightlife business owners and their employees, after the reopening of nightclubs and entertainment venues was postponed until mid-January.

Labour minister Suchart Chomklin will propose the allocation of some money from the social security fund for those affected by the decision, after he met with representatives of musicians, artists, pubs and bars yesterday (Monday), to discuss their problems and ways to ease their suffering.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

