11 Tons of ‘Ice’ Sent to Australia from Golden Triangle









BANGKOK, Nov 30 (TNA) – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board teams up with international organizations to block the supply of pseudoephedrine, a narcotic precursor, to the Golden Triangle which has sent 11 tons of crystal methamphetamine, aka “ice”, to Australia.

Yesterday, ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon held a press conference on international cooperation to suppress narcotics together with Jeremy Douglas, representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Simon Lalic, senior officer of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), and a representative of the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States.

