  • September 22, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. Drug rehab temple…

Drug rehab temple closed in Kanchanaburi amid allegations of human rights abuses

Drug rehab temple closed in Kanchanaburi amid allegations of human rights abuses

Thai Buddhist monks walking on the railway.



A Thai temple, called “Wat Tha Phu Rat Bamrung” or “Wat Tha Phu”, in Kanchanaburi has been ordered to close its controversial drug rehabilitation facility and is being probed by the Narcotics Control Board, the Public Health Ministry and local authorities, after allegations of ransom, torture and human rights violations surfaced.

The temple’s management claimed the closure was because the temple no longer has anyone to supervise the centre. The abbot, who had initiated the rehabilitation project, passed away only on Monday, reportedly already in ill health but also triggered by stress over the allegations.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Seven caught in large Ayutthaya drug haul
North

Seven caught in large Ayutthaya drug haul

September 11, 2021
Thailand legalizes kratom, the drug that worries U.S. authorities
News

Thailand legalizes kratom, the drug that worries...

August 25, 2021
Luxury Rafts Removed from Kanchanaburi National Park
North

Luxury Rafts Removed from Kanchanaburi National Park

August 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.