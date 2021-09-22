Drug rehab temple closed in Kanchanaburi amid allegations of human rights abuses







A Thai temple, called “Wat Tha Phu Rat Bamrung” or “Wat Tha Phu”, in Kanchanaburi has been ordered to close its controversial drug rehabilitation facility and is being probed by the Narcotics Control Board, the Public Health Ministry and local authorities, after allegations of ransom, torture and human rights violations surfaced.

The temple’s management claimed the closure was because the temple no longer has anyone to supervise the centre. The abbot, who had initiated the rehabilitation project, passed away only on Monday, reportedly already in ill health but also triggered by stress over the allegations.

By Thai PBS World






