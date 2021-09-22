  • September 22, 2021
Thailand ranks 9th in number of petty patents filed

“FOMM Concept One” electric car, the world’s smallest class 4-seater electric vehicle. Photo: FOMM Corporation – fomm.co.jp.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s efforts to reform the country’s intellectual property system have seen tangible results, as the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 has reported that Thailand is ranked ninth globally in the number of petty patents registered.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, as a representative of the Thai government, delivered a speech in the opening ceremony of the GII 2021. He said the GII is an indicator that reflects the productivity of knowledge, technology, creativity, and research and development of each country, with intellectual property serving as a measure of innovative capability. Thailand has attached importance to using intellectual property to drive the economy and enhance the country’s development, so as to overcome the middle-income trap. The country is working to promote creativity, enforce protection rights for thinkers, inventors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and support and protect the geographical indications (GIs) of local communities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



