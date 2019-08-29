EGAT launches No.5 power-saving labelled electric motorcycles





BANGKOK (NNT) – To promote energy saving and encourage people to use electric motorcycles, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has launched the No.5 power-saving electric motorcycle. EGAT aims to encourage people to use 21,000 No.5 power-saving labelled electric motorcycles per year.

Energy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the No.5 power-saving labelled electric motorcycle project, between the EGAT and partner agencies in the energy advisor project to raise the standard of electric vehicles to a high level of efficiency. EGAT has recently launched No.5 power-saving electric motorcycles and attached a No.5 power-saving label to them. EGAT aims to encourage people to use the No.5 power-saving electric motorcycles to achieve cost savings of 183 million baht per year. EGAT will be attaching a No.5 power-saving label to electric motorcycles from September.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Tik Netikamjorn

National News Bureau of Thailand