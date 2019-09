BANGKOK, Aug 29 (TNA) – Thai police’s special task force has announced its success in suppressing illegal ivory trade, seizing over 9.9 tons of ivory in the past six years.

Deputy national police chief Pol General Chalermkiat Srivorakan said in a press conference on Thursday that the anti-illegal ivory trade operation center would be closed on September 30 after achieving the great success.

