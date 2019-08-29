Sat. Aug 31st, 2019

Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2 Myanmar men for Koh Tao murders

Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.


The Thai Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentences passed on a pair of Myanmar migrant workers for the murders of two British tourists on Koh Tao on September 15th, 2014.

The bodies of Hannah Witheridge, a university student from Hemsby and of David Miller, an engineering graduate from Jersey, were found on Koh Tao beach after being bludgeoned to death. A post-mortem examination showed Hannah had also been raped.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

