Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2 Myanmar men for Koh Tao murders
The Thai Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentences passed on a pair of Myanmar migrant workers for the murders of two British tourists on Koh Tao on September 15th, 2014.
The bodies of Hannah Witheridge, a university student from Hemsby and of David Miller, an engineering graduate from Jersey, were found on Koh Tao beach after being bludgeoned to death. A post-mortem examination showed Hannah had also been raped.
By Thai PBS World