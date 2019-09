PHUKET: Patong Beach is closed to swimmers today as heavy weather slams the west coast. Patong Chief Lifeguard Somprasong Sangchart confirmed to the The Phuket News this morning that red flags have been posted all along the beach to warn swimmers to not go in the water.

“We have been keeping a close on the weather in recent days, but today the weather is just too much” he said.

By The Phuket News

