Screening System Prepared to Check Air Passengers Arrivals’ Health Info

  • September 21, 2021
Immigration forms at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: TAKA@P.P.R.S / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.



BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) – Airports of Thailand (AOT) will apply its Advance Passenger Processing System (APPS) to quickly check the health certification of air passengers to support country reopening in October.

AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said AOT had earlier used APPS to detect air passengers with criminal records to help contain transnational crime. This time, the system would be applied to check the health certificates of air passengers including those concerning the required full COVID-19 vaccinations. The system was internationally recognized and would enhance efficiency in COVID-19 control in Thailand, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



