Trafficked Thai woman flown home from Dubai: government
A Thai woman who was duped into working as a prostitute in the United Arab Emirates safely returned to Thailand on Tuesday, authorities said.
The case garnered public attention after the victim posted a video appeal on Facebook on Sept 19, which prompted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to instruct the Labour Ministry to coordinate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi expedite her return.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST