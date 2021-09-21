Trafficked Thai woman flown home from Dubai: government







A Thai woman who was duped into working as a prostitute in the United Arab Emirates safely returned to Thailand on Tuesday, authorities said.

The case garnered public attention after the victim posted a video appeal on Facebook on Sept 19, which prompted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to instruct the Labour Ministry to coordinate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi expedite her return.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan

BANGKOK POST





