  • September 21, 2021
Trafficked Thai woman flown home from Dubai: government

Address Downtown Dubai in December 2015. Photo: Vincent Eisfeld / vincent-eisfeld.de / CC-BY-SA-3.0.



A Thai woman who was duped into working as a prostitute in the United Arab Emirates safely returned to Thailand on Tuesday, authorities said.

The case garnered public attention after the victim posted a video appeal on Facebook on Sept 19, which prompted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to instruct the Labour Ministry to coordinate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi expedite her return.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST



