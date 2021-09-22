New COVID Cases Won’t Drop Further







BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – The number of new daily COVID-19 cases will not fall further for the time being because of the resumption of business and activities, according to Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health.

New cases were likely to remain at about 10,000 a day and would not drop further because some disease control measures were lifted to support economy and workers, he said.

