  • September 22, 2021
New COVID Cases Won’t Drop Further

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – The number of new daily COVID-19 cases will not fall further for the time being because of the resumption of business and activities, according to Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health.

New cases were likely to remain at about 10,000 a day and would not drop further because some disease control measures were lifted to support economy and workers, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Tags:

TN

