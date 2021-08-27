  • August 27, 2021
Restaurants, Malls to Reopen in Dark-Red Zones

Central Embassy Luxury Shopping Mall in Bangkok. Photo: Max Pixel.



BANGKOK, Aug 27 (TNA) — The government through its Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allowed department stores, community malls and restaurants to reopen if staff have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangson said the center chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha approved reopening for department stores, community malls and eateries in dark-red provinces presently under maximum and strict COVID-19 control on the condition that they were subject to strict disease control measures.

