  • August 25, 2021
Health Ministry Accepts Restaurateurs’ Easing Request

Preventive measures at a local restaurant in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Pamornrat Pringsulaka / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry accepted a request from the Thai Restaurant Association for eased disease control measures to support their business.

Representatives of nine associations including the Thai Restaurant Association met Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to submit the request. They sought permission for restaurants and eateries to reopen as the COVID-19 situation apparently improved in the country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



