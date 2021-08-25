Health Ministry Accepts Restaurateurs’ Easing Request







BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry accepted a request from the Thai Restaurant Association for eased disease control measures to support their business.

Representatives of nine associations including the Thai Restaurant Association met Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to submit the request. They sought permission for restaurants and eateries to reopen as the COVID-19 situation apparently improved in the country.

