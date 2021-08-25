Cabinet U-turns on COVID-19 antigen test kits’ WHO standards







The cabinet, with the agreement of the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, withdrew his instruction, issued a week ago, that the rapid antigen test kits (ATK), to be procured by the National Health Security Office (NHSO), must meet WHO standards, paving the way for the signing of a deal to buy Chinese-made kits.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said that Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul explained to the cabinet that the 8.5 million ATKs, to be purchased by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization for the NHSO, are for home use and are not the professional use type, which has been approved by WHO.

By Thai PBS World






