Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Approved for Home Use







BANGKOK, July 16 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of antigen test kits from four suppliers for general people to use to check by themselves if they are infected with COVID-19.

Dr Paisarn Dunkum, secretary-general of FDA, said that his organization registered four products for COVID-19 antigen tests and their producers and importers were likely to distribute the products right away.

They would be available at hospitals, governmental organizations and drug stores where there were pharmacists. Medical workers at such places could advise buyers how to properly use and dispose of test kits, Dr Paisarn said.

