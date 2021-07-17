  • July 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 measures in…

COVID-19 measures in 10 most strictly controlled provinces to be further escalated

COVID-19 measures in 10 most strictly controlled provinces to be further escalated

Queue for free food handout for those in need during the COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is planning to elevate COVID-19 prevention measures in the 10 most strictly controlled provinces, after finding current restrictions are not having an impact on the situation, as well as violations of rules.

Deputy Spokesperson to the CCSA Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan reported that after an appraisal of measures imposed on the 10 most strictly controlled provinces, namely Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and four provinces of the south, since July 12, it was found that 217 violations of the restrictions had been committed. Of the total, 158 were people leaving their abodes after the prescribed time and 59 gatherings in excess of five people. Forty-five people have been charged.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo
Asia

First Case of COVID-19 Reportedly Detected in...

July 17, 2021
Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first test
South

Samui Plus visitors, COVID-19 negative in first...

July 17, 2021
Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose as elderly in attempt to get vaccinated
Bangkok

Up to 100 people in Bangkok pose...

July 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.