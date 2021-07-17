COVID-19 measures in 10 most strictly controlled provinces to be further escalated







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is planning to elevate COVID-19 prevention measures in the 10 most strictly controlled provinces, after finding current restrictions are not having an impact on the situation, as well as violations of rules.

Deputy Spokesperson to the CCSA Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan reported that after an appraisal of measures imposed on the 10 most strictly controlled provinces, namely Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and four provinces of the south, since July 12, it was found that 217 violations of the restrictions had been committed. Of the total, 158 were people leaving their abodes after the prescribed time and 59 gatherings in excess of five people. Forty-five people have been charged.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





