Siriraj Hospital Introduces 15-Minute COVID Test Kits







BANGKOK, July 15 (TNA) – The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University launched its new COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits which were developed by Thai researchers and can report test results within 15 minutes only.

A research team of the Biodesign Innovation Center of the faculty has successfully developed the cheap rapid test kits that are user-friendly and the Food and Drug Administration already approved the use.

