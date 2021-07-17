  • July 17, 2021
Siriraj Hospital Introduces 15-Minute COVID Test Kits

Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University. Image: BunBn.



BANGKOK, July 15 (TNA) – The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University launched its new COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits which were developed by Thai researchers and can report test results within 15 minutes only.

A research team of the Biodesign Innovation Center of the faculty has successfully developed the cheap rapid test kits that are user-friendly and the Food and Drug Administration already approved the use.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



