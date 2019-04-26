Phuket city

Phuket town viewed from Toe Sae Mountain (เขาโต๊ะแซะ). Photo: Myinternationalwikipedia.

Phuket

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

By TN / April 26, 2019

PHUKET: A luxury mansion being built in the hills above the Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu will be ordered to be removed for violating the ban on all construction more than 80 metres above sea level, The Phuket News has confirmed.

Kathu Municipality officials also confirmed to The Phuket News that the luxury mansion is being built illegally as their office have not issued a building permit for the project.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

