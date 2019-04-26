Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed





PHUKET: A luxury mansion being built in the hills above the Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu will be ordered to be removed for violating the ban on all construction more than 80 metres above sea level, The Phuket News has confirmed.

Kathu Municipality officials also confirmed to The Phuket News that the luxury mansion is being built illegally as their office have not issued a building permit for the project.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

The Phuket News

