Indian Businessman pickpocketed in Naklua, claims to have lost 48,000 baht and a 98,000 baht necklace





Pattaya – An Indian Businessman, identified as 37-year-old Mr. A. B., reported to police an alleged significant theft at 1130 PM last evening, April 24th, 2019.

Mr. Bajpai reported he was out for a walk on SOI 29/1 in Naklua when he was approached by a group of what he states were women offering sexual services.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



