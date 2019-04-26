



A deeply indebted man is being treated in hospital after killing his wife, 25, and two young children, then slashing his own throat at his car audio shop in Khlong Sam Wa district on Thursday night.

A neighbour called police to the small, one-storey NC Auto Sound premises off Hathai Rat Road in Bang Chan sub-district about 7.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

