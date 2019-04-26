Skyline of Beijing's CBD (Commercial Business District) area

Skyline of Beijing's CBD (Commercial Business District) area. Photo: 39degN.

News

PM Attends Belt And Road Forum in China

By TN / April 26, 2019

BEIJING, April 26 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived here this morning to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) and meet the president and the prime minister of China on the same occasion.

Gen Prayut and his wife Naraporn arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 6.15am for the forum that started at the China National Convention Center at 9.30am.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close