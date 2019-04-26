PM Attends Belt And Road Forum in China





BEIJING, April 26 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived here this morning to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) and meet the president and the prime minister of China on the same occasion.

Gen Prayut and his wife Naraporn arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 6.15am for the forum that started at the China National Convention Center at 9.30am.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

